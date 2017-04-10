Nigerian Natural Gas Drilling Rig Explosion Class Action Blown Away
The Northern District of California recently denied a motion for class certification in a case against Chevron Corporation connected to a 2012 explosion at a Nigerian natural gas drilling rig and the environmental impacts of that explosion. The case had an extensive procedural history which saw numerous amended complaints, a series of revisions revising the putative class down from over 65,000 Nigerians to a fraction of that number, and multiple extensions of discovery deadlines and filing deadlines on the motion to certify.
