"Ministry of Oil" charges Greenpeace NZ head, Russel Norman
Russel Norman, Greenpeace NZ executive director, Sara Howell a 25 year old Greenpeace volunteer from Wales, and Gavin Mulvay, a kite maker from Ashburton, have been charged with interfering with the oil exploration ship Amazon Warrior under the Section 101B of the Crown Minerals Act, known as the Anadarko Amendment. "Three of us who got in the water yesterday in front of a climate-destroying oil ship have been charged.
