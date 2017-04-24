LVMH bags Christian Dior Couture for US$7 billion

Christian Dior's spring-summer 2017 haute couture collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri on the rooftop garden of the Ginza Six new retail complex in Tokyo. Photo: EPA The world's top luxury company LVMH said Tuesday it plans to buy Christian Dior Couture, a wholly-owned unit of Christian Dior SA, for 6.5 billion euros .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.