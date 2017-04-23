Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC Il Continues to Hold Position in BP plc
Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL maintained its stake in BP plc during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 17,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC