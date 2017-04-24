Imperial Oil CEO defends absence from oilsands consolidation trend
CEO Rich Kruger said Friday his company has not been idle while other major Canadian producers snapped up oilsands assets from foreign rivals over the past year. The head of Imperial Oil said the Calgary-based company, one of the top four oilsands producers in Canada, has been busy building and commissioning its Kearl oilsands mining project where the first phase started in 2013 and the second phase in 2015.
