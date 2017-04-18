Full production expected at Syncrude by the end of June after fire repairs
Syncrude's Mildred Lake oilsands upgrader in northern Alberta is expected to return to full operation by the end of June after production was sidelined by a fire on March 14. Suncor Energy , which owns 54 per cent of Syncrude, says in a statement that a detailed repair schedule and return-to-service plan has been adopted that will allow the facility to complete repairs as well as planned maintenance. It says the plant, which has a maximum capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day, is operating at reduced rates, without being specific.
