First California offshore oil platform to be removed in 20 years
Platform Holly, a prominent oil and gas platform two miles off the Santa Barbara County coast, will be shut down and dismantled, state officials said Monday, the first offshore oil platform in California to be removed since 1996. In a decision that was cheered by environmentalists, a Colorado oil company announced Monday that it will quit its interests in a prominent offshore oil platform off California, making it the first offshore platform to be removed from California's coast in more than 20 years.
