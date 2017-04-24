Face in a Case offers stylish, easy way to carry makeup
Cosmetics entrepreneur Gail Sagel demonstrates her newest product, Face in a Case, a portable make-up case that doubles as a wallet, on Maggie Walsh, of Westport, at her Faces Beautiful salon in Westport, Conn. on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|that 4 sure
|52
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC