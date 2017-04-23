ExxonMobil seeks U.S. waiver to resume Russian Federation oil venture

American Exxon Mobil Corporation has appealed to the United States Department of the Treasury with a request to make an exception for it and allow the implementation of a number of joint projects with Rosneft, despite the USA sanctions against Russian Federation. Let's start at the beginning: In August 2011, the oil giant struck a deal with Russian state oil company Rosneft to explore the Black Sea and the Arctic.

