ExxonMobil, Qatar Petroleum sign Cyprus gas deal
US giant ExxonMobil with Qatar Petroleum on Wednesday signed a licence to explore for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus, and they expect to start drilling next year. ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum said they had begun planning for drilling operations and intend to drill a first exploration well off the coast of Cyprus in 2018 Cyprus Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis described as "immense" the firms' presence in his country's exclusive economic zone and, for the first time, in the eastern Mediterranean.
