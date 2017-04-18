Exxon seeks waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia - WSJ

Exxon Mobil Corp has applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia as the oil major looks to resume its joint venture with Rosneft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Exxon has been seeking permission from the United States to drill with the Russian state-owned Rosneft in certain banned areas and applied in recent months for a waiver to proceed in the Black Sea, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

