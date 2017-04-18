Exxon Mobil plans to build $10B petrochemical plant in Texas Read Story Associated Press

Exxon Mobil plans to build $10B petro...

Exxon Mobil Corp. and a Saudi partner will build a nearly $10 billion petrochemical plant just north of Corpus Christi as part of a venture receiving nearly $2 billion in tax breaks from state and local governments. Exxon and Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. will build the world's largest ethane steam cracker plant on 1,300 acres in Portland, with an opening scheduled for 2024.

