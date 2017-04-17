Exxon and Shell Join Ivanka Trump to ...

Exxon and Shell Join Ivanka Trump to Defend Paris Climate Accord

10 hrs ago

As President Donald Trump contemplates whether to make good on his campaign promise to yank the United States out of the Paris climate accord, an unlikely lobbying force is hoping to talk him out of it: oil and coal producers.  A pro-Paris bloc within the administration has recruited energy companies to lend their support ahead of a high-level White House meeting Tuesday to discuss the global pact to curtail greenhouse-gas emissions, according to two people familiar with the effort who asked not to be identified. Exxon Mobil Corp. , previously led by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, reiterated its support in a letter to the White House solicited by White House energy adviser G. David Banks.

