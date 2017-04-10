Enbridge Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC Capital's "Mini-Tender Offer"
Enbridge Inc. has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer made by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 2,500,000 common shares or Enbridge, or approximately 0.15% of the company's outstanding common shares, at a price of $53.38 per share. Enbridge does not endorse this unsolicited offer, has no association with TRC Capital or its offer, and recommends that shareholders do not tender their Enbridge shares to the offer.
