Ecopetrol restarts Cano-Limon oil pipeline after attacks
Colombia's Ecopetrol says it has restarted the country's second largest oil pipeline , the Cano-Limon Covenas, after a series of bomb attacks by rebels halted movement of crude for seven weeks. The reopening of the pipeline should soon permit production to resume at the Cano Limon and Caricare fields, operated by Occidental Petroleum , which suspended production there early last month because of the attacks.
