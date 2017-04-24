Dow Jones News: Dow Rallies 200 Points After Macron and Le Pen Win First Round of French Election

In Dow Jones news today, the Dow rallied more than 200 points on April 24, 2017, as investors weighed yesterday's French presidential election. Anti-EU leader Marine Le Pen and Macron will face off against centrist Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the French presidential election on May 7. Now, here's a look at today's most important market events and stocks, plus a preview of Tuesday's economic calendar.

