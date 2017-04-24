Demand for plastics draws Massachusetts firm to North Charleston
Massachusetts-based Mid-States Packaging, located at 4500 Goer Drive in North Charleston, will export plastic resin through the Port of Charleston to dozens of foreign countries. David Wren/Staff Charles Giroux is a founder of Massachusetts-based Mid-States Packaging, which is opening a distribution center in North Charleston to export plastic resin produced in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC