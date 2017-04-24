Demand for plastics draws Massachuset...

Demand for plastics draws Massachusetts firm to North Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Massachusetts-based Mid-States Packaging, located at 4500 Goer Drive in North Charleston, will export plastic resin through the Port of Charleston to dozens of foreign countries. David Wren/Staff Charles Giroux is a founder of Massachusetts-based Mid-States Packaging, which is opening a distribution center in North Charleston to export plastic resin produced in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar '17 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar '17 inbred Genius 20
News U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke... Mar '17 Game Over 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC