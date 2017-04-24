Couple unswayed on pipeline as explosion anniversary nears
Out of sight, out of mind doesn't quite cut it for some Salem residents when it comes to underground pipelines. "We came for peace and quiet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar '17
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar '17
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC