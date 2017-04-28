Chevron Shares Jump After Profit Beat...

Chevron Shares Jump After Profit Beats Estimates

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Chevron Corp. shares rose 2.2% in premarket trade Friday, after the oil major beat first-quarter profit expectations. Chevron said it had net income of $2.7 billion, or $1.41 a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $725 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

