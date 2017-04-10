Chevron said to be considering sale of stake in Shell oilsands mining project
California-based Chevron Corp. is looking at selling its 20 per cent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in northern Alberta, according to a media report. The company has discussed with investment banks the idea of selling its stake in the oilsands mine and upgrading project, Reuters is reporting, citing anonymous sources.
