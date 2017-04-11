Chevron awards pay raises to CEO, other execs
Chevron's chief executive officer captured a pay raise in 2016, during a year that coincided with a big increase in the energy giant's stock price, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. John Watson, CEO of Chevron, harvested $24.7 million in total direct compensation, a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar '17
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC