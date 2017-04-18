Cenovus plans to accelerate drilling on acquired ConocoPhillips gas properties

The CEO of Cenovus Energy says his company plans to accelerate drilling of conventional gas wells on lands it's buying from ConocoPhillips through a $17.7-billion deal announced last month. Brian Ferguson says the Calgary-based company will increase spending to $650 million in 2019 to drill about 120 wells on the land in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta.

