Cenovus CEO defends much-criticized $17.7B blockbuster ConocoPhillips deal

A $17.7-billion megadeal to buy most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips will make Cenovus Energy Inc. a "better and stronger company," CEO Brian Ferguson said Wednesday in a staunch response to the deal's critics. Calgary-based Cenovus's share price has fallen more than 18 per cent since the acquisition was announced March 29 and an investor, Toronto-based Coerente Capital Management, has asked the Ontario Securities Commission to halt the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.