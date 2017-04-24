Canam stock nearly doubles on going-private offer for Quebec-based company
Canam Group Inc. is preparing to go private, with core shareholders in the Quebec-based company offering to buy up all the publicly traded shares for nearly double their recent price. Shares in Canam, which specializes in supplying structural steel for construction of buildings and bridges, jumped 96 per cent to $12.16 in morning trading, just short of the offer of $12.30 per share Under the proposal, the majority shareholder of the private company would be American Industrial Partners, which would also control the board of directors.
