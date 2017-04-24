Anadarko shuts 3,000 wells in Colorado after deadly Firestone house explosion
A well head is seen Wednesday in a fenced-off area near the house that exploded and burned in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue in Firestone last week, killing two people inside and injuring two others. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation today announced it has shut down 3,000 vertical wells across northeast Colorado as the investigation proceeds into last week's deadly house explosion in Firestone , which occurred near an older well operated by the company.
