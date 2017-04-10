$87 million each for lead firms in 20...

$87 million each for lead firms in 2010 oil spill litigation

Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A committee of attorneys involved in litigation arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has made its recommendation for dividing some $700 million in fees among 122 law firms involved in years of complex legal work. Two Louisiana law firms involved in the litigation from its early days each will get roughly $87.8 million if a federal judge approves the recommendation filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans.

