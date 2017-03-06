White House plagiarizes ExxonMobil in attempt to herald the oil giant

A White House statement congratulating ExxonMobil for increasing investment in Texas and Louisiana cribbed multiple lines from the oil giant's statement without citation. The White House statement, which includes quotes from President Donald Trump, pulled this quote nearly word-for-word from ExxonMobil 's statement: "ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the United States Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.