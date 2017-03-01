US rig count increases 2 this week to 756; Texas up 6
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 756. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 609 rigs sought oil and 146 explored for natural gas this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Wed
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC