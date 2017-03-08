US rig count increases 12 this week to 768; Louisiana up 5
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 12 this week to 768. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 617 rigs sought oil and 151 explored for natural gas this week.
