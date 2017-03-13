US close: Equities surrender dot-plot gains, dollar dives
US stocks ended their mini rally on Thursday, as gains made after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in the previous session were eroded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed almost 16 points lower at 20,932.55, the S&P 500 fell nearly four points to 2,381.38.
