US and Canadian scientists to study cross-border flooding
In this May 25, 2011 file photo, Buzz Hoerr rows his boat through floodwaters of Lake Champlain to get to his car in Colchester, Vt. A U.S.-Canadian commission formed to manage boundary water issues between the two countries is going to take five years and spend more than $11 million to look for ways to control flooding on Lake Champlain and the Richelieu River, the waterway that drains the lake north into Quebec.
