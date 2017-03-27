UPDATE 1-CNOOC ties up with Australia...

UPDATE 1-CNOOC ties up with Australia's FAR to hunt for oil, gas off West Africa

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China's CNOOC Ltd has agreed to team up with Australian minnow FAR Ltd to look for oil and gas prospects in what is seen as a promising frontier off Senegal and Gambia over the next two years, FAR said on Friday. FAR is already active in Senegal, where it is working with Woodside Petroleum and Cairn Energy to develop a deepwater oil field and this week bought an 80 percent stake in blocks off Gambia, just south of the Senegal acreage, from U.S. firm Erin Energy Corp. "The partnership and AMI with CNOOC UK dramatically enhances FAR's ability to acquire new assets in our core strategic geographic area of expertise," FAR Managing Director Cath Norman said in a statement.

