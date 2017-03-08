U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Keystone XL decision.

WASHINGTON, United States of America - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he won't be involved in the decision-making process for the Keystone XL pipeline after a lengthy career in the oil industry that included investments in Alberta's oilsands. His department sent a letter Thursday to Greenpeace announcing that he moved last month to recuse himself from any involvement in the Keystone file and had not participated since then.

