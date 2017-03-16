Trump Puts EPA on Starvation DietBy Jay Michaelson

Trump Puts EPA on Starvation DietBy J...

Trump Puts EPA on Starvation Diet

The Trump administration's internal battle over the environment is shaping up, with some surprising combatants on both sides-and a giant question mark in the middle, in the shape of the president himself, who reportedly will announce today a 30-percent cut in the Environmental Protection Agency's budget. On one side are the pragmatists, such as Defense Secretary James Mattis, who told the Senate Armed Services Committee that climate change is real and confirmed that the Pentagon has been factoring into its strategic planning for years.

