Trump administration to approve Keystone XL pipeline
The State Department is set to approve the Keystone XL pipeline by Monday, a senior US official said, reversing the Obama administration's decision to block the controversial oil pipeline. Tom Shannon, the State Department's undersecretary for political affairs, will sign TransCanada's permit, making good on one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises.
