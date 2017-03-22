Trican, Canyon outline plan to combine through $637-million friendly deal
Two Calgary-based companies that provide services to the oil and gas industry are planning to combine forces through an exchange of shares and debt valued at $637 million. Trican Well Service Ltd. would exchange 1.7 of its common shares for each share of Canyon Services Group Inc. under the friendly deal, which is supported by the boards of both companies.
