TransCanada seeks to start building B.C. gas pipeline without LNG project's OK
TransCanada Corp. is seeking regulatory approval to begin construction of a pipeline that would help feed a proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on B.C.'s north coast even though a final decision has not yet been made whether to build the terminal. The Calgary-based company has conditional federal and provincial approvals for the North Montney Mainline, but they are subject to a positive financial investment decision for the proposed Pacific Northwest LNG project on Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, B.C. TransCanada says the modified proposal filed with the National Energy Board would allow it to move forward with construction of the majority of its North Montney Mainline project at a cost of $1.4 billion ahead of that decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC