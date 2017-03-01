Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit and run suspect
Jane McDonald Crone was 35 when she was reported missing on Nov. 15, 1993, by her husband. She lived with her husband and children in Magnolia and worked for Baker Hughes in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC