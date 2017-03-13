Tillerson finally speaks: 'The threat of North Korea is imminent'
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in his first sit-down interview since assuming his role as the nation's top diplomat, addressed a number of pressing issues regarding the US' role in the global order, the Korean peninsula, the precarious situation with North Korea, the US-China alliance, and his relationship with the press. He also believes that based on recent actions taken by North Korea, the nation is "an imminent threat" that China needs to work with the US to combat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC