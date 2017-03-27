The Largest Undeveloped Oil Find In The U.K.
Today, Hurricane Energy PLC announced that it has made the largest undeveloped oil find in the history of the United Kingdom Continental Shelf . The AIM listed U.K. company had been working with Transocean on the Spitsbergen rig for the past 265 days in the Greater Lancaster Area 60 miles west of the Shetland Islands.
