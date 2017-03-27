Suncor says it will meet 2017 product...

Suncor says it will meet 2017 production targets despite fire at Syncrude upgrader

Suncor Energy Inc. says it expects to meet its 2017 production targets despite a fire that shut down Syncrude's Mildred Lake oilsands upgrader nearly two weeks ago. The Calgary-based oil and gas producer is the largest partner in Syncrude, which is operated by Imperial Oil .

