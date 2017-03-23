South Texas school board gives Exxon $1.2 billion tax break
A South Texas school board has approved an estimated $1.2 billion in tax breaks to entice Exxon Mobil Corp. and its Saudi partner to build a $9.3 billion petrochemical plant within its district along the Texas Gulf Coast. The six-member Gregory-Portland Independent School District board's unanimous vote late Tuesday adds to a $210 million tax package passed a day earlier by San Patricio County commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|59 min
|inbred Genius
|20
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|3 hr
|Aponi
|19
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC