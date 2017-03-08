Settlement erases some of Aubrey McClendon estate debts
" Chesapeake Energy Corp. has withdrawn its claim for more than $455 million against the estate of late former CEO Aubrey McClendon. It's part of a settlement of a 2015 lawsuit in which the company alleged McClendon took trade secrets when he left Chesapeake and used the information for his new company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|14 hr
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC