Saudi Arabia And Iraq On A Collision Course In OPEC Deal Extension
Positions and actions taken by Saudi Arabia and Iraq argue for an extension of the OPEC cut deal into the second half of the year. But will KSA agree to a rollover if its cut is being replaced by Iraq's production? Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that OPEC would extend the cuts after they expire in June if oil stockpiles were "still above the five-year average."
