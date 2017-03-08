Royal Dutch Shell signs two deals to ...

Royal Dutch Shell signs two deals to sell oilsands assets

Royal Dutch Shell says it has signed two agreements to sell its undeveloped oilsands interests in Canada for a net consideration of US$7.25 billion. Under the first agreement, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant will reduce its 60 per cent interest in the the Athabasca Oil Sands Project to 10 per cent and sell its 100 per cent interest in the Peace River Complex in-situ assets, including Carmon Creek, and a number of undeveloped oilsands leases in Alberta to a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. .

