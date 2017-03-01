Reuters: Occidental starts to suspend Colombia output after rebel attacks

Crude oil production at Occidental Petroleum's Cano Limon field in Colombia is being gradually suspended after an escalation of rebel attacks on its pipeline, Reuters reports. The 485-mile Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, which transports crude from the fields to the Caribbean Sea for export, has been suspended since Feb. 15 because of a series of bomb attacks attributed to a Marxist rebel group.

