Presidio, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Presidio, Inc. announced today the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 16,666,666 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The shares began trading on March 10, 2017 on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PSDO."
