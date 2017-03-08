Photo credit: Marianne Muegenburg Cothern

The U.S. Energy Information Agency announced that crude oil stockpiles are at record levels after jumping in the past month by 8.2 million barrels, rather than the 1.7 million barrels experts had forecast. Prices fell by about 7 percent, more than $5 per barrel, to below $50, as fears grew that the agreement by OPEC members and 11 non-members, including Russia, to rein in production is failing to prevent a continued over-supply of crude.

