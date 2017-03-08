Photo credit: Marianne Muegenburg Cothern
The U.S. Energy Information Agency announced that crude oil stockpiles are at record levels after jumping in the past month by 8.2 million barrels, rather than the 1.7 million barrels experts had forecast. Prices fell by about 7 percent, more than $5 per barrel, to below $50, as fears grew that the agreement by OPEC members and 11 non-members, including Russia, to rein in production is failing to prevent a continued over-supply of crude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|18 hr
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC