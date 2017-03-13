Phoenix Concert Band brings spring time to Ilkley
THE Phoenix Concert Band returns to Ilkley on Saturday, March 18 with a stirring programme of music to welcome the springtime. St Margaret's Church will come alive to film music from War Horse and Pirates of the Caribbean, plus the powerful Africa: Ceremony Song and Ritual which sees the band's dynamic percussion in the spotlight.
