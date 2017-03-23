Pete Morton and Evan Hjerpe: Oil and gas lobby's objections to methane rule don't hold up

In this 2014 file photo, oil pumps and natural gas burns off in Watford City, N.D. Senate Republicans are trying to repeal a Bureau of Land Management rule requiring oil and gas companies to waste less methane. The Senate is currently considering repealing the Bureau of Land Management's Methane and Natural Gas Waste Rule, prohibiting the federal government from ever creating similar guidelines in the future.

